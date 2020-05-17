Sokoto working with Nigerian govt to check COVID-19 spread —Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Sunday pledged to continue working with the Federal Government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at a meeting with the Ministerial Task Force (MTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic, said the state government had adopted all the strategic plans recommended by the MTF.

He assured that the government would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders in containing the virus.

Tambuwal said: “We established a Task Force that presented a number of recommendations in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on safeguarding public health and promoted them for people to adhere to.

”When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the cases began to rise in Sokoto, we reached out to Mr. President and the Federal Ministry for Health.”

The governor said while the state awaits the report of the MTF team on the unusual deaths recorded recently in the state, it would continue to evolve best strategies to fight the virus.

He said fumigation is ongoing in most public places including the hinterland and border communities in the state.

Tambuwal added that the government was working closely with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and other stakeholders to effectively educate the people on the pandemic prevention protocols.

