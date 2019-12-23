SOKU OIL WELLS: PDP orders ceasefire between Wike, Dickson

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ordered Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State to stop forthwith the war of words both have been engaged in the last few days.

The two governors have been at each other’s throat since a court in Abuja ruled that the disputed Soku Oil Field belonged to Rivers and not Bayelsa State.

Governor Dickson had accused Governor Wike of attempting to annex Ijaw land with Rivers while Wike accused the outgoing Bayelsa Governor of planning to cause crisis in communities in Rivers state.

The PDP, in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked the two governors to stop the show of shame and allow the leadership of the party resolve the matter amicably.

The statement reads: “The national leadership, having noted the issues, has activated the party’s internal reconciliation mechanism to settle the matter amicably.

“The PDP recognises that the tone of disagreements between the two respected governors was skin-deep and only borne out of their love and zeal for their respective states.

“The PDP leadership hereby urges both Governors Wike and Dickson, as eminent leaders and frontline stakeholders in our party, to sheathe their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue.

“We therefore assure all our leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our great party, particularly in Rivers and Bayelsa states, to remain calm and united, as the issue is already being resolved.

“The PDP restates that it remains one big indivisible family and will not allow anything to undermine its unity and focus especially at this trying time in the history of our nation”.

