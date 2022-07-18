Sola Onayiga: 7 things people may not know about the late Fuji House of Commotion star

The Fuji House of Commotion actress, Sola Onayiga who is renowned as Ireti for her role in the defunct television series died on Monday.

The actress was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital two weeks ago for an unknown sickness.

Her death was announced by a renowned movie critic and film specialist, Husseini Shaibu, on his Twitter page.

Shaibu said: “I just learnt that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts, Aunty Sola Awojobi Onayiga, passed on today.

“Aunty Sola is best known for playing the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct TV sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’! Journey well, Ma!”

Here are eight things people might not know about the late veteran actress.

1. Sola Onayiga hails from Ife, Osun State.

2. After completing her secondary education, the actress worked with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nollywood stars Ada Ameh, Sola Onayiga pass on

3. She spent two years as a student at the National Institute of Internal Auditors before leaving to study Theatre Art at the University of Ife.

4. She performed in Fred Agbeyegbe’s The King Must Dance Naked as her first professional gig.

5. The renowned actress appeared in Checkmate and several Nollywood films in addition to Fuji House of Commotion.

6. Onayiga was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the Lagos State House of Assembly Ikorodu Constituency 1 in 2015.

7. She is best known for her role as Ireti or Kitchen Practical in the iconic TV series “Fuji House of Commotion.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now