Soldier arrested over alleged assault of traffic wardens in Oyo
The Nigerian Army on Monday confirmed the arrests of one of the soldiers who allegedly assaulted traffic wardens in Ibadan, Oyo State.
In a video that surfaced on social media at the weekend, some soldiers were seen assaulting two traffic wardens along Ring Road in Ibadan.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the army headquarters had commenced an investigation into the accident.
He said: “Preliminary investigation has shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, 7 January, 2022 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.
“The investigation is also already yielding results as one of the assailants, a Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody.
READ ALSO: Army fails to identify soldiers involved in Oyo park killing
“Efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.
“Even as the investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video.
“The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.
“At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian Army.”
