Soldier declared missing after bandits attack military formation in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Soldier declared missing after bandits attack military formation in Niger
A soldier has been declared missing following an attack at a military formation in Zazzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State by armed bandits on Wednesday.
The bandits had reportedly stormed the military camp armed with sophisticated weapons and engaged the soldiers on ground in a gun battle that lasted for two hours.
It was gathered that though the attackers recorded heavy casualties, the soldiers were taken unawares but had to rally to defend their territory.
The attack comes three weeks after bandits in large numbers, attacked a Security Joint Task Force base in Allawa and Basa in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger, killing five soldiers and a Mobile policeman.
According to the camp’s Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), no soldier was killed in the attack, though a soldier has been declared missing.
A soldier who pleaded anonymity, said the bandits invaded the Zagzaga community at about 4:00am, and divided shared themselves into three groups.
“While one group made their way straight to the Military Camp located at the Junior Secondary School, about 500 meters from the town, the second group laid ambush on the major road leading to the community.
“The third group made their way to the community to prevent any reinforcements from the vigilantes and the youths,” the soldier said.
It was learnt that the gun battle lasted from 4:00am to 6:00am, after the soldiers ran out of ammunition and made a retreat.
A source in the community said after the soldiers beat a retreat, the bandits moved into the camp, set military vehicles on fire and went away with another while they also burnt the food store in the camp.
“I think the bandits might have used the military behicle to evacuate the injured ones and possibly some dead ones among them because the soldiers really fought them until they ran out of ammunition.
“The bandits came around 4:00am and since that time, we were hearing gun shots till about 6:00am,” the resident said.
