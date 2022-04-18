Soldier, policeman die as Boko Haram reportedly attacks security post in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed a soldier and a policeman during an attack on a security post along Molai-Damboa road in Borno State on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the insurgents stormed the security post, manned by mobile police officers and military personnel with sophisticated weapons, and fired sporadically.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram attacks Borno town, abducts doctor

The criminals also seized some military equipment including a gun truck and set fire to them.

Damboa, a town of 88 kilometres (54.6 miles) from Maiduguri, the state capital, has had its fair shares of Boko Haram attacks in recent years.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now