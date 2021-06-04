Soldier reportedly commits suicide after killing customs officer | Ripples Nigeria

A soldier attached to 243 Recce Battalion Ibereko, Badagry in Lagos State, Mahmud Sulaiman, has reportedly taken his own life after he shot dead a customs officer at Seme border on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Oloko checkpoint, Gbaji on Badagry-Seme expressway, while the team leader was trying to retrieve the gun from Sulaiman following his strange behavior.

A source said that in the process of retrieving the cocked weapon from Sulaiman, which he resisted, he accidentally fired a shot and the stray bullet hit one Inspector of Custom, C.N Walter.

“The customs officer, who was attached to Seme Border Area Command, was rushed to Badagry General Hospital for treatment.

“But unfortunately, the customs officer died at about 6:40 a.m. on Thursday in the hospital. Subsequently, Sulaiman also shot himself and died on the spot,” the source said.

The source also said that Sulaiman, who was recently redeployed to the Ibereko Battalion from an operation in the North-East, had been behaving strangely since his assumption of duty in Badagry.

Read also: Tension in Imo as soldiers allegedly kill two vigilante members

“He always cocked his AK 47 rifle fully loaded with ammunition, an action that made his Team Leader report the matter to the Commanding Officer of 243 Recce Battalion, Col. Nicholas Rume, where he was serving.

“The commanding officer immediately ordered for the retrieval of the weapon from him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Customs Public Relations Officer in Seme border, Abdulahi Hussain, confirmed the incident, saying that the situation was under control.

“It is true, it was an accident but the situation is under control now. Unfortunately, the soldier committed suicide,” Hussain said.

By Victor Uzoho…

Join the conversation

Opinions