Soldier runs amok, kills Unit Commander, Sergeant Major, self, in Sokoto

A soldier of the Nigerian Army serving with the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Rabah, in Sokoto State, identified as Lance Corporal Nwobodo Chinoso, has killed himself after he went berserk and shot dead the Commander of the unit, Lt. Sam Oladapo.

The soldier also shot the Rabah Command Sergeant Major (CSM), Sgt. Iliyasu Inusa, and another private soldier, Attahiru Mohammed, after he had killed Oladapo, before turning his gun on himself.

The incident happened at the weekend, according to a report by PRNigeria.

Quoting credible military sources, the report said;

“At the moment, the Commander 8 Division Garrison and Commander 26 Battalion are at the location.

“They have made efforts to move the corpse of the slained personnel to the Usmanu Dan Fodio Teaching Hospital, even as they have since ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident.”

Also quoting a senior military officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, it added:

“The soldier who killed his FOB Commander at Rabah, and two other colleagues of his, may perhaps be battling operational and psychological stress.

“It is something that is common with military personnel. But that’s not a justification for any of our soldiers to go haywire. Definitely, necessary action will be taken to forestall a recurrence. ”

