Metro
Soldier runs amok, kills Unit Commander, Sergeant Major, self, in Sokoto
A soldier of the Nigerian Army serving with the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Rabah, in Sokoto State, identified as Lance Corporal Nwobodo Chinoso, has killed himself after he went berserk and shot dead the Commander of the unit, Lt. Sam Oladapo.
The soldier also shot the Rabah Command Sergeant Major (CSM), Sgt. Iliyasu Inusa, and another private soldier, Attahiru Mohammed, after he had killed Oladapo, before turning his gun on himself.
The incident happened at the weekend, according to a report by PRNigeria.
Quoting credible military sources, the report said;
“At the moment, the Commander 8 Division Garrison and Commander 26 Battalion are at the location.
Read also:Riot breaks out in Ikorodu over soldier’s death
“They have made efforts to move the corpse of the slained personnel to the Usmanu Dan Fodio Teaching Hospital, even as they have since ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident.”
Also quoting a senior military officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, it added:
“The soldier who killed his FOB Commander at Rabah, and two other colleagues of his, may perhaps be battling operational and psychological stress.
“It is something that is common with military personnel. But that’s not a justification for any of our soldiers to go haywire. Definitely, necessary action will be taken to forestall a recurrence. ”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...