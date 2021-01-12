Soldier to face firing squad for shooting Lieutenant

One Trooper Azunna Maduabuchi has been sentenced to death by firing squad by a Court Martial for shooting and killing the adjutant of his unit, Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi.

The court sitting in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital sentenced Maduabuchi on Tuesday.

The trooper had shot and killed Ngorgi in July 2020, at close range in Bama Local Government of Borno State, for allegedly refusing to grant him a welfare pass.

He was consequently arraigned and on Tuesday judged guilty at the court session held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

He was, therefore, sentenced in accordance with Section 106 of the Armed Forces Act.

Meanwhile, other soldiers, who were also arraigned before the court for manslaughter, got varying jail terms.

Among them were Sergeant Sani Ishaya, who was sentenced to four years and Bidemi Fabiyi, two years and Private Musa Bala and Private Abdulraheed Adamu, sentenced to one-year imprisonment each.

Another soldier, Mohammed Kudu, arraigned for shooting a 12-year-old boy at a wedding got a three-year jail term, while Lance Corporal Aja Emmanuel accused of lone charge of assault was de-ranked to a private soldier

