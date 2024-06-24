Soldiers arrest bandits, gunrunners in Plateau, Kaduna, recover weapons

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have successfully raided a forest in Plateau State, arresting bandits and arms couriers, and recovering several weapons. The operation, which lasted for one week, also led to the arrest of gunrunners in Kaduna State.

According to Samson Zhakom, Spokesman for Operation Safe Haven in a statement on Monday, “Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have arrested notorious gun runners, bandits, arms couriers and recovered arms as well as ammunition in several intelligence-driven operations carried out in Plateau and Kaduna States within the last one week.”

The troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 AK-47 magazines, and 75 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition from the Pandam forest in Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State. Two gunrunners were also arrested in Kaduna State, one along Abuja Riyom road and another in Manchok, while attempting to supply weapons to bandits.

Zhakom explained that the gunrunners were tracked down and arrested, leading to the recovery of 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 3 Bajaj motorcycles, 3 mobile phones, and items suspected to be local charms.

The spokesman commended the public for providing credible information that led to the successful operation and urged continued cooperation to ensure a crime-free environment.

The full statement read: “On 21 June 2024, troops conducted an operation to flush out armed militias and other criminals in suspected bandit’s hideout at Pandam forest in Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State. During the operation, troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 AK-47 magazines and 75 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

“In a combined operation with a sister security agency on 21 June 2024, troops tracked and arrested a notorious gunrunner along Riyom-Abuja Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The suspect was arrested while on his way to supply 35 AK-47 magazines to another gunrunner who, unknown to the first gunrunner, had earlier been tracked and arrested in Kano State on 20 June 2024.

“Further information obtained from the arrested suspect led to the immediate arrest of the major arms supplier at Manchok in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna while making efforts to receive the 35 AK-47 magazines from the first gunrunner for onward delivery to bandits in Zamfara State.

“Troops proceeded for a search operation in the home of the major gunrunner and recovered the 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 3 Bajaj motorcycles, 3 mobile phones and items suspected to be local charms.

“We appreciate the general public for furnishing security agencies with credible information leading to the massive recovery of the weapons. We urge the people to continue to cooperate with security agencies to ensure a crime-free environment.”

