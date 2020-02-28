Soldiers arrest female bandit after video on her phone revealed her dancing with AK-47

One Zainab Abubakar, female, suspected to be a bandit has been arrested by troops of the 1 Division Garrison under Operation Mesa.

It was learnt she was arrested on Monday at the Ungwan Salaha, Mararaban Jos community, in Igabi area of Kaduna State.

Speaking on Thursday on how she was confirmed to be a bandit, the military said that it found out during preliminary checks into the suspect’s phone a video clip of her “dancing with an AK-47 rifle hung on her neck.”

This was disclosed by the Operation’s Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu.

He told newsmen: “Troops of the 1 Division Garrison have arrested a female bandit at Ungwan Salaha in Mararaban Jos. Preliminary checks into her phone revealed a video clip of the suspect dancing with an AK-47 rifle hung on her neck during a social event.

“The same troops on a reconnaissance patrol around Kirsa Village in Anka LGA of Zamfara accosted a motorcyclist conveying a young woman.

“However, the rider abandoned the motorcycle and the lady and ran into a nearby bush.

“After the encounter, troops arrested the lady, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a Honda motorcycle.

“Similarly, on February 25, 2020, troops of 1 Division Garrison, acting on credible information, intercepted a group of bandits who had earlier kidnapped some victims from Niger State.

“Consequently, the troops made contact with the bandits at Chikwale in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State. The criminal bandits abandoned their victims and beat a hasty retreat into the nearby forest.

“One of the victims, Mr Abubakar, was rescued, while the troops recovered two AK-47 rifle magazines, one military pullover, 36 mobile phones, two solar panels and three bags containing clothes and food condiments.”

