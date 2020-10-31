Soldiers foil attack on IDP convoy, kill terrorists, others

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday in Abuja said that troops of the Nigerian Army foiled an attack on a convoy of vehicles conveying Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Maiduguri, Borno State capital to Baga town.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this during the weekly briefing on security operations, added that many terrorists were killed while some arms and ammunition were also recovered.

According to him, at Takum Village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, a cattle rustler/kidnapper was arrested while at Zalau Village in Toro Local Government and Lariki Village in Kirfi Local Government Area, all in Bauchi State, two kidnappers Yahaya Mohammed and Juli Ardo were arrested.

The DHQ spokesman further said that the troops of Operation Wutar Tabki conducted several air operations during the week under review leading to destructions of terrorists’ hideouts at Ngosike village, a settlement in the fringes of the Sambisa Forest used by terrorists as a staging area.

In Tangaza town in Sokoto State, he said 13 suspected bandits were arrested by security forces while troops of Operation Safe Haven, acting on credible intelligence raided suspected cultists at Federal Low-cost area in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy arrests 41, recovers looted items in Lagos

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Katsina State Command acting on credible intelligence, successfully repelled coordinated attack by bandits on a revenge mission on Tsakiya Village of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State,” he said.

Eneche equally hinted that an illegal oil depot at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State was immobilised by troops of 19 Battalion.

“Additionally, still on 24 October 2020, troops of 117 Battalion, in conjunction with local vigilantes, arrested a bandit, Ibrahim also known as “Yellow”, at Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“Additionally, troops of operation Delta Safe, in conjunction with vigilantes, acting on credible intelligence on 23 October 2020, arrested one suspected gunrunner with one AK 47 rifle and 2 magazines loaded with 7.62mm special ammunition around Road Elele-Owerri in Rivers State,” Enenche said.

Join the conversation

Opinions