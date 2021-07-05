News
Soldiers foil attempt to kidnap students from Pastor Oyedepo’s Kaduna school
But for the timely intervention of soldiers in the early hours of Monday, bandits would have succeeded in abducting students of the Faith Academy, Kaduna, a secondary school founded by Bishop David Oyedpo.
The school is in the same vicinity with the Bethel Baptist College, a boarding school in Chikun local government area of the state where gunmen abducted many students on Monday as well.
According to a security operative who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the gunmen had launched coordinated attacks on both Bethel College and Faith Academy at about the same time.
However, while they succeeded in kidnapping students at Bethel School, the attack on Faith Academy was foiled by soldiers who engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle.
READ ALSO: Bandits attack Kaduna tuberculosis centre, kidnap staff, nursing mother
The security operative further narrated that the gunmen broke into the premises of Faith Academy through the back fence around 1am but were repelled by soldiers, with assistance from the school security team.
A senior staff of the Faith Academy who confirmed the attack, said the school management had instructed all students to go home, except SS3 students who were preparing for the final year exams.
She added that adequate provision had been made to move the SS3 students to Barnawa in Kaduna-South local government area where they are expected to continue with their studies.
Calls and text messages sent to the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, for a confirmation of the incident, were not responded to at the time of filing this report.
By Isaac Dachen
