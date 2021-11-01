Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic Bishop in Imo

The Army Headquarters in Abuja has disclosed that troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn in the South-East region have foiled a kidnap and robbery attempt on Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma of the Orlu Diocesan Catholic Secretariat, BSC Road, Orlu in Imo State.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu said, “Troops conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN Sector 3 have foiled an attempted kidnap and robbery of Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma at the Orlu Diocesan Catholic Secretariat, BSC Road, Orlu Imo State.

Read also: Imo Police arrest kidnappers of Catholic bishop

“The troops responding to a distress call at about 2:30 am on Sunday, October 31, 2021, swiftly moved to the scene forcing the assailants to take to their heels, thereby abandoning their mission. The Bishop, his Secretary and Assistant Secretary are safe and unhurt.

“Troops will continue to deny freedom of action to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) and other criminal gangs operating within the sector, as the elections in Anambra State draws nearer and during the yuletide season.

“Members of the public are advised to report the suspicious movement of criminals as well as hideouts of the outlawed IPOB/ESN to law enforcement agencies as the group is only out to intimidate, steal and kidnap law-abiding citizens for ransom.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now