Soldiers kill 100 bandits, arrest 148 others

The Nigerian Army has revealed that no fewer than 100 bandits were killed and 148 others arrested by troops of its Operation Sahel Sanity based in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This was revealed on Saturday by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. General Benard Onyeuko, who added during a press conference in Faskari that the arrests were made in the last two months since it commenced operation in the North-West zone of the country.

He also informed that no fewer than 315 illegal miners, 32 bandits’ logistics suppliers, as well as 13 cattle rustlers and marketers were arrested during the period under review.

According to him, the troops also rescued 107 kidnapped victims; 3,984 cows; 1,627 sheep and rams as well as three camels during the period under review.

He said, “So far, in all the operations conducted, 100 armed bandits were neutralised, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and 3 Camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested.

“Furthermore, a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which include 43 AK47 Rifles, 1 GPMG and 100 Dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special), and 151 live cartridges of ammunition.

“In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 107 kidnapped victims were rescued, 20 bandits informants and collaborators, 6 arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers and 32 bandits’ logistics suppliers were arrested.

“The people of the North-West zone of the country are also appreciated for their cooperation in providing credible information for the success of the operations. They are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would aid the desired goal of the operation. They are further reassured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restore total peace in the zone and indeed the whole country,” the statement concluded.

