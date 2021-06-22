Soldiers kill six Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Troops of 152 Battalion, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Army, have killed six terrorists while repelling attacks on the Kumshe community in Borno State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported different attacks on the border community with Cameroon by Boko Haram terrorists, who were trying to gain control of the town and collect taxes from residents.

Spokesman of the Army, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday in Maiduguri, said the troops dealt with the terrorists, who were on a suicidal infiltration attempt into an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

According to him, the terrorists mounted on four gun trucks and many motorcycles, attempted to attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment, but met fierce fire from the troops, resulting in six deaths.

He noted that the troops forced the terrorists to flee in disarray towards the Gulumba forest.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that arms recovered from the terrorists include six AK-47 rifles, a hand grenade, and a first aid box with assorted drugs.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the momentum and ensure that the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the area were cleared.

Earlier, on Sunday, the troops had dealt with terrorists on a suicidal infiltration attempt into the camp.

