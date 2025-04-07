Soldiers killed as Boko Haram attacks military formation in Borno

An unspecified number of Nigerian soldiers were reportedly killed when suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded a military formation in Izge village, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Headquarters Theater Command of Operation Hadin Kai, Capt Reuben Kavongiya, who confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists, said the insurgents attacked the formation at about 1:00 a.m. before they were repelled.

A security source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the terrorists attempted to raid the camp and cart away weapons before they were repelled by the soldiers.

Also confirming the attack in a statement Monday morning, the Chairman of Gwoza LGA, Abba Timta, said scores of the terrorists were killed during the clash while the number of the killed soldiers is currently unknown.

“Soldiers were killed, but there were more casualties on the insurgent’s side with many fleeing with gunshot injuries,” he said.

A resident of the Gwoza community told journalists that local vigilantes and hunters collaborated with the military to repel the terriorists who came in large numbers

“We learnt of the incident as it occurred in Izge today. The news circulating here has it that the Boko Haram group attacked en masse but were repelled by the joint effort of local hunters and vigilantees and especially vigilantee,” the source said.

