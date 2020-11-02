Soldiers on #EndSars duty in Ibadan allegedly dehumanise residents over indecent dressing, hair styles

Men of the Nigerian Army deployed in the streets of Beere in Ibadan, Oyo State, to curb the #EndSARS protests have been accused of dehumanizing residents.

The soldiers who are reported to be working under Operation Burst in the state were seen in a video flogging a woman for alleged indecent dressing and cutting the hair of male residents over what they described as unethical hairstyles.

Speaking in Yoruba, a young man who claimed his hair was shaved said; “I was on a motorcycle with my friends around Beere when I was stopped by soldiers. They said they wanted to see us. I was wondering what I had done because I wasn’t in possession of any weapon and I am not a fraudster.

“They said I should take off my cap and when I did so, they flogged me and asked me to kneel down. When I asked what my crime was, he ordered me to sit down and then brought out a pair of scissors from his pocket.

“The funny thing was that they collected money from us for the haircut,” he added.

The video which has since gone viral has sparked reactions on social media platform,Twitter, as Nigerians have used the medium to express their displeasure over the unprofessional act displayed by the soldiers.

A user, (@rereayodele) expressing his discontent wrote; “We haven’t finished with SARS, Operation burst in Ibadan have started their own, harassing people for their dressing and even going to the extent of cutting their hair!!

“How is their dressing any of your business?? Who gave you the orders?? These questions, they will answer.”

