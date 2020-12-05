Soldiers, police foil bandit attack on Kaduna community

A combined team of soldiers and police operatives on Friday night foiled an attack by armed bandits in Kasuwan Magani community, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, said the bandits attempted to assassinate some Fulani leaders in the community.

He added that the bandits shot sporadically when they entered the village but escaped when the security team turned up in response to distress calls by residents of the community.

He said: “While fleeing the area, the bandits shot one Alhaji Ahmadu Suleiman, a Fulani leader, but he survived with bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital in Kaduna.

Following the development, the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, hosted a confidence building meeting on behalf of the state government that involved critical stakeholders, including religious, traditional and community leaders.

“Present at the meeting were the Garrison Commander One Division, Brig-Gen. Olusegun Abai, Commanding Officer, 312 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col. AK Muhammad, Flt. Lt. Ephraim Yakubu of the Nigerian Air Force and Supt. Bala Kassim, the Officer in charge of ‘Operation Yaki.’

“Others were Moses Sarwuan of Department of State Services and the Divisional Police Officer of Kasuwan Magani, Mukaila Adamu.

At the meeting, the government and security agencies praised the community for their unified and decisive action against the bandits, without any religious or ethnic considerations.

“The community was further tasked to double collaboration with government and security agencies, as senior military and police officers toured routes exploited by the bandits.”

