Soldiers, police rescue abducted Taraba youths

January 30, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

A combined team of soldiers and police on Saturday rescued 25 youths abducted by armed bandits in Taraba State.

The victims were abducted on Wednesday along Wukari-Takum Road in Takum local government area of the state.

An eyewitness said the youths who were between the ages of 18 and 22 were returning from a wedding programme in Wukari when they ran into a group of gunmen between Chechenji and Kofai Ahmadu villages on that day.

The Acting Spokesman of the state’s Police Command, Reform Leha, who confirmed the development to journalists in Jalingo, said the youths were rescued unharmed.

The hoodlums had earlier demanded a N52 million ransom for the release of the youths.

