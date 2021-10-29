Security agents reportedly search Justice Odili’s home, EFCC distances self from operation

Security operatives comprising soldiers and police officers on Friday conducted a search on Maitama, Abuja, home of the Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili.

The judge is the wife of a former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili, who is on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) watchlist for alleged corruption.

The security agents, who stormed the building with a search warrant, said they received reports on illegal activities in the house.

The operatives left the area about one hour later.

Reports had earlier said EFCC operatives stormed the judge’s home as part of an ongoing probe of her husband for alleged corruption.

Odili, who ruled Rivers State for eight years, had in 2007 obtained a perpetual court injunction restraining the EFCC from investigating or prosecuting him for alleged corruption.

The commission had since dismissed the reports on its operatives’ involvement in the search.

In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC urged Nigerians to disregard the reports.

The statement read: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to claims in a section of the media that operatives of the Commission today, October 29, 2021, stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, purportedly to execute a search.

“The Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.

“If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC.

“The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report.”

