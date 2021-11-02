News
Soldiers raid suspected IPOB hideouts in Enugu, arrest two suspects
The Nigerian Army said in Tuesday that it had raided hideouts harboring members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Enugu State.
This was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations who said two IPOB/ESN ring leaders were arrested.
Abdullahi also explained that the operation at the Eastern Security Network (ESN) camp was carried out Monday night in Mgbowo under Agwu Local Government Area.
READ ALSO: IPOB, not soldiers burnt homes in Imo community —Army
“They are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency”, the spokesman added.
Abdullahi said there was no incident of indiscriminate firing or unprovoked burning of houses during the raid.
He also dispelled reports of the trending videos in circulation, noting they were not of the Agwu operation.
“Investigation into the video is ongoing to ascertain when and where it was shot and those involved.
“Any personnel found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly. Updates will be communicated when an investigation is completed.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...