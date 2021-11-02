Soldiers raid suspected IPOB hideouts in Enugu, arrest two suspects

The Nigerian Army said in Tuesday that it had raided hideouts harboring members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Enugu State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations who said two IPOB/ESN ring leaders were arrested.

Abdullahi also explained that the operation at the Eastern Security Network (ESN) camp was carried out Monday night in Mgbowo under Agwu Local Government Area.

“They are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency”, the spokesman added.

Abdullahi said there was no incident of indiscriminate firing or unprovoked burning of houses during the raid.

He also dispelled reports of the trending videos in circulation, noting they were not of the Agwu operation.

“Investigation into the video is ongoing to ascertain when and where it was shot and those involved.

“Any personnel found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly. Updates will be communicated when an investigation is completed.”

