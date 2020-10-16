Soldiers recover 139 animals from kidnappers, rustlers in Bauchi

Soldiers from 33 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Bauchi, had recovered 75 cows, 45 sheep, 15 goats, and four donkeys from cattle rustlers and kidnappers in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The Platoon Commander in charge of the area, Capt. Aminu Maikafi, disclosed this on Friday in Alkaleri while handing over the animals to the Bauchi State government.

Maikafi said the animals were recovered on September 25 following a joint operation carried out by the soldiers and other sister security agencies in the area.

He said the security agencies had received information on the abduction of one Alhaji Usman Adamu of Tudun Sulubawa in Alkaleri while one Abdullahi Adamu was arrested over the matter.

The commander said: “The security personnel secured the release of the victims while 11 suspected kidnappers and rustlers who were armed with dangerous weapons ran into nearby bushes.

“The operatives trailed the rustlers to various locations but on sighting the security agents, they abandoned the animals and escaped into a nearby forest.

“The animals were recovered and kept in the custody of the Sarkin Tike of Alkaleri, Danjuma Mohammed, for onward transfer to the owners.”

Maikafi said the operatives were still combing the areas to arrest the rustlers.

He advised local communities to assist the army and other security agencies with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals.

