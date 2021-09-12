Soldiers reportedly beat taxi driver to death in Plateau

Soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have reportedly murdered a taxi driver, Sadik Abdullahi Karafa, in Plateau State.

Karafa was assaulted by soldiers stationed at Paringada Market while returning from Mangu area of the state on Friday night.

The Plateau State government had imposed a curfew in Jos North local government area of the state over insecurity.

The victim’s elder brother, Abdullahi Karafa, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

Read also: Buhari advocates dialogue to achieve peace in crisis-torn Plateau State

He said: “We were at home when a call came in from a mutual friend that our brother was arrested and being beaten by soldiers along Faringada road. “After we received the report, one of my younger brothers, Umar Abdullahi, quickly went to the scene and saw the soldiers beating him.

“When he told them that Sadik was his brother, they ignored him and put him inside their Hilux. My bother returned home that very Friday night and we all decided that we will visit the checkpoint in the morning since it was already 10:00 p.m. On Saturday morning, we went to the Faringada checkpoint and saw that he was already dead.

“We then took the corpse to the Katako police station to report the incident. There was no explanation on why he was severely beaten to death. The General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, has visited the family to console us and promised to ensure justice. We are demanding justice.”

The spokesman of OPSH, Ishaku Takwa, however, promised to confirm the incident and brief journalists later.

Join the conversation

Opinions