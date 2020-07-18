Soldiers reportedly burn down houses, school in Taraba community

Soldiers reportedly burned down some houses and a school in Peva town, a community in Takum local government area of Taraba State Saturday.

Residents told journalists that many people fled the community following the attacks and burning of property belonging to some members of the community by the soldiers who were personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke.

Residents said the affected school belonged to a businessman in the community.

The houses belonging to Mr. Orhemba, the Chairman of Peva Yam market, Mr. Iermber Vaatyough, and Prince Iordye Gaza, were torched by the soldiers.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap senator, policeman in Taraba

The Chairman, Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Takum Local Government Area, Hon. Peter Suleagbough, confirmed the attack to journalists.

He said: “If they are looking for criminals as they say, why burn down people’s property?

“What has a private school and people’s houses got to do with criminals?

“The army should be arresting the criminals they are looking for and not burning people’s properties.”

Join the conversation

Opinions