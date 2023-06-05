Soldiers rescue 21 pregnant women, two children from Abia baby factory

According to reports, the baby factory was raided following an intelligence report that the owner of the factory was selling some of the babies to criminal agents for ritual purposes, and others for child trafficking.

The troops also discovered items such as a Tiger generator, a stretcher, gas cylinder, a bag of rice, 4 cartoons of tin tomatoes, 5 litres of Vegetable oil, 2 bags of garri and soup ingredients.

It was also alleged that the woman was constituting a nuisance in the area and that sometimes, human parts were seen around the building.

A member of the troop said the owner of the baby factory is currently at large but efforts are ongoing to apprehend her. However, one Katherine Oyechi Ngwanma, a 34-year-old chef at the facility, was arrested by the troops, with the pregnant women, as well as the babies, have been handed over to the Abia State Government for further action.

The soldiers were led by the Army Public Relations Officer, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Lt Omale Innocent Prince, and the Media Adviser to Governor Alex Otti, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Speaking in an interview after the operation, Ekeoma commended the military for the operation, adding that there was no justification why “this kind of thing should be happening in any part of Abia State”, assuring that Alex Otti’s administration will sanitise the state, while the government will, in collaboration with the security agencies, conduct a thorough investigation on the matter.