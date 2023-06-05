Connect with us

Metro

Soldiers rescue 21 pregnant women, two children from Abia baby factory

Published

5 mins ago

on

Soldiers rescue 21 pregnant women, two children from Abia baby factory

Troops of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, on Sunday, rescued 21 pregnant women after raiding a baby factory at Umunkpei Nvosi in Isiala-Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The troops, on arrival at the baby factory said to have been operated by an indigene of the area, rescued 22 ladies out of which 21 were pregnant, including 2 babies (a boy and a girl).

The troops also discovered items  such as a Tiger generator, a stretcher, gas cylinder, a bag of rice, 4 cartoons of tin tomatoes, 5 litres of Vegetable oil, 2 bags of garri and soup ingredients.

According to reports, the baby factory was raided following an intelligence report that the owner of the factory was selling some of the babies to criminal agents for ritual purposes, and others for child trafficking.

Read also: Army slams reports of aiding criminalities in Abia State

It was also alleged that the woman was constituting a nuisance in the area and that sometimes, human parts were seen around the building.

A member of the troop said the owner of the baby factory is currently at large but efforts are ongoing to apprehend her. However, one Katherine Oyechi Ngwanma, a 34-year-old chef at the facility, was arrested by the troops, with the pregnant women, as well as the babies, have been handed over to the Abia State Government for further action.

The soldiers were led by the Army Public Relations Officer, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Lt Omale Innocent Prince, and the Media Adviser to Governor Alex Otti, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Speaking in an interview after the operation, Ekeoma commended the military for the operation, adding that there was no justification why “this kind of thing should be happening in any part of Abia State”, assuring that Alex Otti’s administration will sanitise the state, while the government will, in collaboration with the security agencies, conduct a thorough investigation on the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eleven + four =