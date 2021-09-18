Soldiers rescue abducted NDA officer after weeks in bandits’ den

After close to a month in the captivity of bandits, the officer abducted at the permanent site of Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, on Aug. 24, Maj Christopher Datong has been rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army, Airforce and other security agencies.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col Ezindu Idimah, that the officer was rescued in the late hours of Friday, Sept.17.

He said the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs had earlier issued a directive after the abduction of the officer, that he be rescued and his abductors, fished out.

“Sequel to the directive, the 1 Division, in conjunction with the Air Task Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies, swung into action by conducting operations in the Afaka general area of Kaduna, to locate and rescue the officer,” Idimah said.

He explained that the operations were conducted based on several leads received from various sources regarding the abductors, and likely locations the officer was held.

The Army spokesman further noted that several bandits were neutralised in the course of the operation, particularly in the late hours of Sept 17.

He said upon arrival at a camp suspected to be the location where Datong was being held, the troops exchanged fire with the bandits and in the process, the abducted officer was rescued.

However, he said the officer sustained a minor injury, but had been treated in a medical facility and handed over to NDA for further action.

“The Division wishes to commend the efforts of the NAF, DSS, Nigerian Police and patriotic Nigerians for their invaluable support, which contributed to the success of this operation.

“Our operations will continue until we capture or neutralize the assailants that killed two officers in the NDA on 24 August 2021,” Idimah said.

