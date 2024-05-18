Soldiers, traders clash in Abuja market

A group of soldiers clashed with traders at Banex Market in Abuja on Saturday.

The soldiers stormed the electronics and telecommunications gadgets market following an assault on some of their colleagues by the traders.

Several traders were seriously wounded in the free-for-all.

The spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident to journalists.

She said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benett Igweh, has deployed officers of the command’s Intelligence Response Team to the market.

