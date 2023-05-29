Sole Labour Party guber victor, Alex Otti sworn in as Abia governor

Abia state’s new governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has taken the oath of office, to usher him into the Government House.

During the noontime swearing-in ceremony at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Otti took the oath of office which was administered by Abia Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Lilian Abai.

Otti was sworn in alongside his deputy Ikechi Valentine Emetu.

Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the party, represented Peter Obi at the event.

Earlier, outgoing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu presented his handover notes and Abia Long Term Development and Budgetary Document for 2023, to the incoming Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

The brief handover ceremony took place at about 9.45 am at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia.

In his speech, Ikpeazu said that the documents contained contributions from ministries, parastatal organisations and agencies of the state government.

The governor, represented by the outgoing Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, said that the documents were critical to governance and would serve as essential tools for piloting the affairs of the state.

He said that the documents would assist the incoming administration to navigate and resolve issues that could hinder good governance and economic advancement in the state.

