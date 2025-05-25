Solid minerals revenue surged by N32bn in 2 years- Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has revealed how the revenue for om the ministry surged from N6 billion in 2023 to over N38 billion at the end of 2024.

This, the Minister disclosed represents over six fold surge.

He attributed this development to a dramatic transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Alake, in a post on his official X platform on Sunday, May 25, 2025 is speaking ahead of the two-year anniversary of the President.

Hear him, “When we came into office, Nigeria’s solid minerals sector was underperforming. In 2023, it generated just ₦6 billion in revenue. By the end of 2024, that number had grown to ₦38 billion. That kind of turnaround tells you something is working.

“One of the first things we did was tighten the licensing process. We made it clear that no one gets a mining license without showing a real plan for local processing. Exporting raw minerals without adding value here at home wasn’t helping our economy, and we had to stop that. Since then, we’ve seen real results of over $800 million in processing investments last year alone.

“We’ve got a $600 million lithium processing plant near Kaduna and Niger about to be commissioned. Another $200 million refinery near Abuja is nearly ready. Two more plants are coming online in Nasarawa before the third quarter of this year. These projects mean jobs, technology, and a stronger local economy.

“Exploration has also been a priority. When we took office, Nigeria had only spent $2 million on mineral exploration. By comparison, Côte d’Ivoire had spent $148 million, and South Africa more than $300 million. No serious investor takes you seriously without credible geological data.

“That’s why this year, we’ve secured ₦1 trillion specifically for mineral exploration to build the foundation for a globally competitive sector.

“We’re also confronting illegal mining head-on. Over 300 arrests were made last year, with 150 prosecutions ongoing and several convictions already secured including foreign nationals. We’re also supporting local miners by formalising their operations. So far, over 250 cooperatives have been established to help small-scale miners get access to finance and share in the revenue.

“Nigeria now chairs the African Mineral Strategy Group, a new bloc focused on local value addition and fairer mineral trade. Our leadership in this space is a direct result of the vision laid out by President Tinubu.

“Investor interest is surging. Just this quarter, the Mining Cadastral Office received over 10,000 applications. That kind of momentum didn’t exist before. It’s a sign that our reforms are working” he enthused.

He however agreed that “we’ve still got work to do, but the direction is clear. We’re turning Nigeria’s mineral wealth into real economic value for our people, our industries, and our future”.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now