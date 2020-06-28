Solskjaer hails ‘great person’ Ighalo after striker nets fifth Man Utd goal

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praises on Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo after he bagged his fifth goal for the club.

Ighalo, 31, who arrived Old Trafford on loan in January, made his fourth start for the club on Saturday in an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Norwich.

The former Nigeria international scored the opening goal, and was involved in the second, leading to their 2-1 victory against Norwich.

Solskjaer says he is happy the team has a player like Ighalo for the purpose of rotation, as regular starter, Anthony Martial, was on Saturday, used as a substitute.

“Delighted to be in the last four and got a good workout for many of the players. Nice for Harry Maguire to get the winner,” said Solskjaer after the game.

“Many of these players did not play the last game and now have 90 or 120 minutes in their legs. We have been drawn away every round so have done well to get so far.

“It is great to have the option to rotate.

“Anthony Martial came on and did brilliant but Odion Ighalo gives me a chance to rotate and he is a proven goalscorer and played his part in both goals.

“He is a great person to have around the dressing room too.”

United are now into the semifinal of the FA Cup, and are also in the race for the top four in the Premier League, while also in the race for the Europa League.

Ighalo is to stay with the club until January 2021.

