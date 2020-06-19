Solskjaer hopes Ighalo continues ‘great impact’ at Man United

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo to continue in his form as the 2019-20 season resumes.

The Old Trafford club will be making a return to the Premier League on Friday in an away clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ighalo, who joined the club in January and recently extended his loan stay until January 2021, has scored four goals in three starts.

Solskjaer hopes the 31-year-old Shanghai Shenhua player would continue to impress.

“We’re delighted Odion is staying with us,” Solskjaer told a press conference ahead of United’s Premier League clash against Spurs.

“We had a good conversation with his club and Odion’s made a great impact when he came, so that’s very pleasing.

”He gives us another option up front, he is a goalscorer and what he does in and around the dressing room as well is great.

“I hope he’s going to continue and finish off what he has started.”

The Red Devils will face Jose Mourinho’s side on Friday night, as football fully returns in England following a long break since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

