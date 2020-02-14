Solskjaer hopes Ighalo impresses despite missing Man Utd training camp

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed new signing Odion Ighalo to do well in the club despite missing training due to coronavirus fears.

Ighalo, who recently completed a six-month loan move from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, was placed in a personal training programme while the rest of United team traveled to Spain for a camp.

The former Nigeria international could not join the training camp due to fears he could be stopped from reentering the UK, and was also kept away from the club’s training ground due to coronavirus fears.

Ighalo, 30, playing at his dream club, is likely to come off the bench for the Red Devils when they play against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Solskjaer says now that the two-week incubation period is over, he expects Ighalo to jump in and give his best as a natural striker that he is.

“Well, it didn’t take me too long. I didn’t need to have a training session to come on,” said Solskjaer, who played for United in his playing days.

“As a striker, you get thrown on out there and it might be that he’ll have to come off the bench to give us a goal.

“He’ll be involved with us and travel down with us. Now he’s out of that two-week precaution period we made, let’s see if he’s involved or not.

“We’ve kept in touch with him. We’ve done our own programme, he’s done his, and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate with us, having been out in China.

“He needs to get used to the players, the team, up to speed as quick as he can, he’s been working really hard.

“Being at his favourite club at the age of 30, but he’s earned that one and hopefully he impresses us so we can see him play.”

The Red Devils will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 17.

