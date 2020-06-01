Solskjaer hopes Ighalo wins a trophy with Man Utd as loan stay extended till January

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he hopes Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo wins a trophy with the club.

30-year-old Ighalo on Mondat extended his loan deal at the Old Trafford club until January 2021, having been on loan since January 2020.

It brought to rest reports that the Shanghai Shenhua star would likely return to the Chinese Super League side after his initial loan deal expired on May 31st.

In the extended deal, like in the initial one, there is no option for the Premier League club to buy the Nigeria international.

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Solskjaer said: “It’s been a dream for him (Ighalo) and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us.”

He added: “Shanghai Shenua have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club.”

Following and impressive start to his career at United, Ighalo earned for himself the extend deal.

The retired Super Eagles star has scored four times in eight appearances.

United are currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine games to play.

The club are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Europa League.

The Premier League season is set to resume on 17 June.

