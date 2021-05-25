 Solskjaer 'quietly confident' Man Utd will beat Villarreal to win Europa League | Ripples Nigeria
Solskjaer ‘quietly confident’ Man Utd will beat Villarreal to win Europa League

Published

3 mins ago

on

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunner Solskjaer is optimistic that his team will defeat Villarreal in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday.

Solskjaer, who won the Champions League with the Red Devils as a player, is yet to win a trophy since taking over as manager at the club.

The Norwegian coach will be leading his side to a crucial final in Stadion Energa Gdansk, Poland where they face Spanish giants Villarreal in a bid to break the jinx.

“This is a team that we’ve rebuilt in the last few years. Hopefully this is the start of something more,” Solskjaer said at a press conference.

Solskjaer hails 'great person' Ighalo after striker nets fifth Man Utd goal

“That’s the pleasure and the pressure of Manchester United. That’s something the players are ready for. They wouldn’t have signed here if they weren’t top players.

“These are big nights for us. It might be the stepping stone for a big future.

“This group of players has been working for a year and a half together. The next step for them is to enjoy a game like this – I’ve seen something growing inside of the players.”

Meanwhile, there are plans for 2,000 fans of each club to be present at the final, just as each club in the Champions League final billed for this weekend would allow 6,000 fans each of Manchester City and Chelsea.

