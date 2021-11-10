SOLUDO: Anambra electoral victory reflects God’s will, people’s mandate (Video)

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Professor Charles Soludo, has ascribed his emergence as the Governor-Elect of Anambra State as the will of God and the overwhelming mandate of the people.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared Soludo winner of the Anambra election after winning 19 out of 21 local governments in the State.

The Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Florence Obi, who announced the results in Awka, said Soludo scored 112, 229 votes to brush aside the challenge of 17 other candidates.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, garnered 53,807 votes while Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 43,285 votes.

In his acceptance speech early on Wednesday, Soludo accepted his victory “with utmost humility and gratitude to God as declared by INEC.

“And this victory reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God and the overwhelming sacred mandate of the people.”

Soludo said his victory in the election was a result of his perseverance in the last 12 years

He also thanked the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano; the leadership of APGA, party faithful, as well as the residents of the state for their love and support all through the events that lead to his victory in the poll.

