Politics

Soludo appoints chief of staff, two others

Published

11 mins ago

on

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Monday confirmed the appointment of three more officials in his administration.

The governor had last Thursday appointed Prof. Osita Chukwulobelu as Secretary to the State Government.

He also appointed the duo of Dr. Chukwudi Okoli and Mr. Chinedu Nwoye as Accountant-General and Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol respectively.

In the latest statement issued by his office, Soludo appointed Mr. Ernest Ezeajuyi as Chief of Staff and Mr. Richard Nwora Madiebo the Chairman of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service.

Air Vice Marshall Ben Chiobi (retd) was appointed as Special Adviser on Security to the Governor.

Opinions

