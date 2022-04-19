Soludo appoints CPS, heads of agencies in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Mr. Christian Aburime as his Chief Press Secretary.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Paul Nwosu, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

He said the governor had appointed Mr. Chukwuemeka Agbata as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the state’s Information and Communication Technology Agency while Mr. Chike Anyaonu would head the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation.

Mr. Joe Anatune was appointed the MD/CEO of Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency.

“Other appointments are – Mr. Okey Ezeobi, GM/CEO, Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr .Tochukwu Nweke, Special Adviser, Legal, and Dr. Nelson Omenugha, Special Adviser on Youth Empowerment Programme,” the commissioner added.

