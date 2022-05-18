Soludo assures Anambra residents of adequate protection despite gunmen’s threat

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday told residents of the state not to panic over a letter of imminent attacks sent by gunmen to nine Local Government Areas in the State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that an anonymous group of gunmen had on Tuesday alerted nine LGAs in the state on imminent attacks in coming days.

The affected LGAs are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor assured the people of Anambra of adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

He added that the letter was aimed at creating fear among the people of the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen list nine Anambra LGAs for attacks

He stressed that security agencies are working round the clock with the government to maintain law and order in the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the Government of Anambra State has been drawn to an anonymous threat letter being circulated in the state of a planned attack on 10 local government areas in the State.

“According to the said letter, the listed local government areas include; Ihiala, Aguata, Awka North, Nnewi South, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba North, Orumba South, and Anambra East.

“The anonymous letter no doubt is intended to create tension and fear among the peace-loving people of the State.

“The government assures the good people of Anambra State and residents of their safety and protection as security agencies are jointly working round the clock with the government to maintain law and order.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now