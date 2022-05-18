News
Soludo assures Anambra residents of adequate protection despite gunmen’s threat
The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday told residents of the state not to panic over a letter of imminent attacks sent by gunmen to nine Local Government Areas in the State.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that an anonymous group of gunmen had on Tuesday alerted nine LGAs in the state on imminent attacks in coming days.
The affected LGAs are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.
However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor assured the people of Anambra of adequate protection of lives and property in the state.
He added that the letter was aimed at creating fear among the people of the state.
He stressed that security agencies are working round the clock with the government to maintain law and order in the state.
The statement read: “The attention of the Government of Anambra State has been drawn to an anonymous threat letter being circulated in the state of a planned attack on 10 local government areas in the State.
“According to the said letter, the listed local government areas include; Ihiala, Aguata, Awka North, Nnewi South, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba North, Orumba South, and Anambra East.
“The anonymous letter no doubt is intended to create tension and fear among the peace-loving people of the State.
“The government assures the good people of Anambra State and residents of their safety and protection as security agencies are jointly working round the clock with the government to maintain law and order.”
