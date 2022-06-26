Soludo assures APGA of votes in 2023, mocks Labour Party

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has assured the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of votes in the 2023 general elections.

The governor also dismissed other parties’ chances in the election.

The governor, who stated these during a meeting with APGA members at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, said a party without a councillor has nothing to offer.

Soludo was referring to the recent defection of some APGA members to the Labour Party, adding that the remains the most formidable party in the state.

He said: “It is sad that the people that left had to leave. Why would one leave a party he had laboured to build? It is not good to labour in vain.

“However, they are not contesting elections. The election in Anambra is between APGA and other political parties. APGA remains the third party in Nigeria as the country inches closer to the 2023 general elections.

“Elections are not done on WhatsApp or the Internet. You have to be on the ground. APGA is on the ground here and everywhere. How can a party that does not have a councillor want to compete with us?

“We are strong and we are growing stronger, stand a real chance in Abia, we will compete in all places vigorously.

“We shall campaign when it starts, and by the time we enter January next year, we will know those that are still contesting.

“Our victory will be resounding this time. But we will not take anything for granted, Anambra people will see.”

