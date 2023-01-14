Soludo begs Buhari to release Kanu, promises to stand as surety for IPOB leader

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The governor, who spoke during the launch of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) national campaign in Awka, promised to stand as surety for the IPOB leader.

Soludo’s appeal came a few days after the former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, offered to stand as surety for the activist if released by the Nigerian government.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at ensuring stability in the South-East.

He, however, advocated a non-kinetic approach to the crisis in the region.

Several groups and individuals, including the South-East caucus in the National Assembly and the apex socio-cultural group in the region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had in the past urged the president to unconditionally release the IPOB leader who is standing trial for alleged treason felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said: “I now want to appeal and plead and request and demand of the Federal Government and our able President Buhari that a critical person is required around that table for that conversation to be complete for us to have an all-round approach to dealing with the issue of insecurity and discussing the future of the South-East.

“That person – and we need him urgently around the table, please release him to us – and that is Nnamdi Kanu. I’m calling on the Federal Government to please release Nnamdi Kanu.

“No one should be left behind; everybody should be there. If we cannot release him unconditionally as requested by the court judgements and so on, I now offer to be the surety. Release him to me. I will keep him. Release Nnamdi Kanu to me.

“But here is the big one: as the security says, we need kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to solve this problem. We thank you for all the kinetic in terms of the force.

“We have also inaugurated the Truth, Justice, and Peace Committee in Anambra to go to the root causes, immediate and remote causes of the insecurity in the South-East, and that commission is completing its work.

“We’re also engaging the youths and implementing various forms of non-kinetic engagement. But it is now time for the Federal Government to help us with the last leg of this non-kinetic approach.

“I will keep him. I will provide him shelter and anytime that you need him, we will bring him to you. Give him to me, we will house him here in Awka. Let us release him and bring this insecurity in the South-East to an end.”

