Soludo calls for release of kidnapped lawmaker, campaign manager, as insecurity rages

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Monday demanded that Mr Okechukwu Okoye, a member of the House of Assembly representing Aguata 2 and his campaign director, be released immediately and unconditionally.

On Sunday, gunmen kidnapped Okoye and his campaign director, Mr Cyril Chiegboka.

Soludo denounced the kidnapping and rising tide of insecurity in Anambra in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime.

“The governor condemns the spate of insecurity across the state in recent times where innocent citizens have been attacked or killed.

“This is happening at a period when government is already reaching out to critical stakeholders for the restoration of peace and security to the state,’’ Aburime stated.

The increase in kidnapping and murdering of innocent civilians, according to Soludo, is weakening the state’s sanctity of life.

Aburime further claimed that no one or group had the right to take human life without consequence.

The governor sent his profound sympathies and sympathy to the families of those who had lost loved ones or property, either directly or indirectly

“My government is doing everything possible in collaboration with security agencies to restore peace and security to the state in accordance with the law,’’ Soludo was quoted as saying.

Anambra State has been plagued with rising insecurity which coincided with the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

As a result, several Igbo leaders appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari for his release but the President clarified that only the courts can make the final verdict on Kanu’s fate.

