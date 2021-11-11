Soludo, CBN gov, five bank executives who became state governors

Where do Nigerian bank Chiefs and Senior Executives go to after retirement? Some of them switch their apex position at the private sector to retire to the corridors of power – even CBN governors are not left out.

They quit their high-paying bank jobs which offers as much as N50 million in annual wage [such as the FUGAZ] to earn about N11.54 million as annual salary – while this might look like peanuts to what they are used to, it is not.

Politics: The retirement home for bankers

At the end of their governorship tenure, if they get elected, an humongous sum awaits them after retirement, earning same salary as incumbent, as passed into law by at least 24 states.

A state like Gombe, since 2008, has been paying ex-governors N300 million annually [including other benefits], in Abia State, ex-governors also share same wage with the incumbent, and entitled to N57.76 million in allowances every new tenure.

In faraway Sokoto, every four years, ex-governors and deputies earn N200 million and N180 million respectively in salary and benefits, while in Akwa Ibom, N200 million in annual fee is paid, excluding other benefits.

These retirement benefits across the 24 states includes at least two cars changed every new term, medical fees, land property, and more – making politics a perfect retirement home for the white-collar bankers used to the luxury life.

Six Nigerian bankers that quit jobs for governorship seat

Willie Obiano

The 66-year-old accountant is one of the prominent names that left the banking sector to test the political terrain in Nigeria, leaving behind, his career at Fidelity Bank.

Obiano was brought into politics by his former bank chairman, Peter Obi, to become the governor in 2014. Having retained the seat in 2017, he will be retiring soon, as Chukwuma Soludo won the recent governorship election in that state.

The outgoing governor had also worked for First Bank of Nigeria where he began his banking career in 1981. He had also worked for Chevron Oil Nigeria as its Chief Auditor.

Isa Yuguda

After nineteen years roaming the banking sector, Yuguda decided to switch his bank job for political ambition, quitting his chief exec job at defunct NAL Merchant Bank in June 2000 to become Minister of State for Transport.

But his political goal was beyond being a minister under President Obasanjo, as he contested twice to become governor of Bauchi State, and got elected on both occasion, from 2007 to 2015.

Prior to his political journey, Yuguda had worked for the Federal Mortgage Bank, Savannah Bank, and headed both Inland Bank and NAL Merchant Bank.

Udom Emmanuel

The Chartered Accountant was brought into politics by Godswill Akpabio in 2013, quitting his job at Zenith Bank to become Secretary to the State Government of Akwa Ibom after over 10 years in the financial sector.

Following his appointment, he contested to replace Akpabio as governor of the state in 2014, and has since held the position since 2015 till date. His second tenure is expected to end in 2023.

Aside from Zenith Bank where he was the Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel was also on the payroll of Diamond Bank and Price Water House Coopers.

Abdulfatah Ahmed

Ahmed is one of the senior Nigerian bankers that made it into the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. He became the governor of Kwara State after over 10 years rolling up his sleeves in the banking industry.

He was first appointed into the political sector as Finance Commissioner in 2003 by Governor Bukola Saraki, before he took over the wheels of the state from May 29, 2011 to May 29, 2019.

Before his journey into the political sector, Ahmed worked for defunct District Savings and Loans, Guaranty Trust Bank and Societe Generale Bank Nigeria, which is no longer in operation.

Bukola Saraki

He was also a bank executive director, serving at Societe Generale Bank Nigeria, reportedly owned by his father, Olusola Saraki.

His first step into the top floor political corridor was facilitated by Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former President, who appointed Saraki as Special Assistant to the President on Budget.

He later contested for the governorship position in Kwara State, clinching the seat twice, May 29, 2003 to May 29, 2011.

CBN Governors who retired into governors office

Clement Isong

You’ve probably heard the popular Yakubu Gowon phrase, “Money Is Not Our Problem, But How To Spend It.”, that was during the era of Clement Isong as CBN governor.

Isong was also said to have stated that Nigeria was so rich in 1971, the $35 million in annual aid stopped by the United States, was a drop in the bucket of the country’s wealth.

He rose from the position of a secretary to become the CBN governor from August 1967 to September 1975 [during the Civil War, which ended in 1970], then went on to become Cross River State’s first civilian Governor from 1979 to 1983.

Isong used only one term, as his then political platform, National Party of Nigeria (NPN) was against his reelection. His lifetime achievement earned him a place on the N1,000 note.

Charles Soludo

Since Isong became a state governor in 1979, no other CBN head has travelled the same path until Charles Soludo tried his hands twice, losing the first in 2009, as a candidate of PDP in Anambra State.

Soludo, who became the CBN governor from May 29, 2004 to May 29, 2009, contested again for the Anambra gubernatorial seat in November 2021, and was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

