Soludo charges security agents to fish out perpetrators of Nnewi South LGA attack

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Thursday condemned the attack on the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area and charged security to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act.

The governor, who made the call during a visit to the scene of the attack, said mindless destruction of infrastructure by unscrupulous people was condemnable.

Gunmen had on Thursday morning attacked the local government headquarters and set fire to the facility.

The governor said: “Structures built from the taxes paid by the genuinely hard-working men and women on the streets are needlessly destroyed by mindless people. This is condemnable.

“This way it is very impossible to make any meaningful progress this way. To be frank, Ndị Anambra cannot be repressed by a few criminal elements.

“Our resolve to entrench law and order is total, no amount of wanton destruction will make us bow to criminals. We will not allow criminals to take charge of the state. Impossible.”

