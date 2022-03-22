Soludo claims Obiano left N300m in cash, billions of naira in debt

Prof Charles Soludo, the recently-sworn-in Governor of Anambra State has revealed that his predecessor, Willie Obiano left about N300 million in cash, and a debt profile in hundreds of billions of naira as of December 2021.

Soludo stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Arise TV.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria further stated that other financial details from January to date were still unavailable.

He, however, said he expects those documents to be made available as soon as possible, stressing that they are public documents.

“In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny.

“But I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there. God will help us.

“The audited account of Anambra State is open source where anyone can see the assets and liabilities. We are still going to do the reconciliation and we intend to have a very transparent public financial management,” Soludo stated.

However, Soludo also praised the former Governor saying, “Willie Obiano is an honourable man and he kept his word. He did his best to his utmost and he laid some good foundations and make amendments and continue the trajectory.”

He also explained his insistence on adorning the locally-produced Akwaete clothing, saying it would boost the local industry while creating job opportunities.

“In other climes, the leaders patronize the local industry because that is how to create jobs. We are gonna create millions of jobs, just by patronizing this Akwaete because a lot of people now place orders which can’t be met because it is handwoven.

“We will help them get the technology to mass-produce it in order to get more jobs. This agenda is integral since it is the best way to govern by opening the market for the local industry. Made in Anambra first and we create millions of jobs. It is not a temporary thing, for show; I believe in it,” he said.

Shortly after the expiration of his tenure, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Obiano for the alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state.

