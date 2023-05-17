Soludo condemns killing of US embassy staff, vows to fish out culprits

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, expressed sadness over the attack on the United States embassy staff and policemen in the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor described the attack as heinous and unprovoked.

Gunmen had on Tuesday shot dead two US Consulate staff and two policemen along the Atani-Osamala Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo said his administration had in the last year worked very hard with security agents to degrade criminals and restore law and order in the state.

He vowed that the state government would actively work with security agents to smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice.

The governor said: “Only two weeks ago, the dreaded and notorious criminal gang leader, operating mostly in a neighboring state, was gunned down with four of his team members when they made incursions into Anambra and recovered huge deadly weapons.

“The criminals are largely on the run or feeling the heat of our zero tolerance to criminality.

“We call on anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the criminals to offer the same on our secured security phone numbers or to any of the security agencies and such informants will be handsomely rewarded.

“We assure our residents and visitors of our continued commitment to law and order. This incident has emboldened our drive.”

