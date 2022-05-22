Soludo condemns lawmaker’s murder, pledges N10m reward for culprits’ whereabouts, arrest

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, on Saturday, denounced the assassination of Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Aguata II Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Last Sunday, Okoye and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, were abducted while returning from a function.

The lawmaker was abducted alongside his campaign director, Cyril Chiegboka, in Aguata last Sunday.

His black Siena bus was later recovered by the police.

On Saturday, the lawmaker’s head was publicly displayed by the assailants at the Chisco Motor Park in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

In response, the governor’s communications adviser, Christian Aburime, branded the grisly murder of the lawmaker as “heartless” and “barbaric” in a statement released Saturday night.

The governor stated that the news of the murder came as a harsh shock and deep anguish to him.

He also expressed condolences to the victim’s relatives in Isuofia, stressing that the criminal gang that attacked him and killed three police officers there two years ago is likely still on the loose.

Consequently, the people of Anambra was reassured by Soludo of the government’s resolve and renewed determination to go all out against the crooks and bring them to justice.

The governor also announced a N10 million prize for anyone or group who could provide important information leading to the prompt arrest of the offenders, ensuring that Anambra will soon be a hell for criminals.

The statement read in part, “Anambra will win against the forces of darkness. Ndi Anambra should brace up for the all-out war against the criminals.

Read also: Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Gov Soludo’s constituency

“Soludo condoles with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl. But they can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra state.

“The governor is still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowing that the perpetrators, as well as all criminals operating in Anambra, must be decisively brought to book.

“Governor Soludo has consequently placed N10m reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Anambra will soon be hell for these criminals.

“He wishes to reassure Ndi Anambra of the government’s resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

“Anambra will win against the forces of darkness. Ndi Anambra should brace up for the all-out war against the criminals.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now