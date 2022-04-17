Soludo confident Anambra’ll thrive despite current security challenges

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, used his Easter message on Sunday to warn mysterious gunmen terrorising the state, stressing that no inch of Anambra space will be gained by them, regardless of their crimes.

As a result, he believes the gunmen should utilise Easter as an opportunity to embrace peace for their own good while reiterating the positive trajectory of the state.

In his Easter address to the people of the state, which was made available to the media by his aide, Joe Anatune, Soludo delivered a subtle warning.

“Let me again reassure you that our dear state will continue to thrive on the trajectory of growth, peace and development despite the current wave of insecurity which is drastically being addressed.

“And in this spirit of Easter, I call on those who are still in the bush to surrender their arms and accept the olive branch which has been offered to them.

“Let me reiterate that as a people, we will never cede or yield our homeland to criminals. The irrepressible spirit of the good people of Anambra State shall always triumph,” he said.

On the occasion of Easter, Soludo congratulated Ndi Anambra, saying, “the sombre festival of Easter calls for a self-introspection and deep serious meditation.”

According to him, the event is symbolic since it commemorates our Lord Jesus Christ’s suffering, crucifixion, and resurrection.

Soludo also noted that Easter Sunday falls on the one-month anniversary of his appointment as Governor of Anambra State.

He added: “It is, therefore, of utmost importance for us to inculcate and emulate the noble virtues of our Lord Jesus Christ and the symbolism of His Crucifixion in the redemption of mankind.

“On this special Easter celebration, I call on everyone of us to imbibe the spirit of this solemn occasion as we rededicate ourselves collectively to the onerous task of building a prosperous, safe and livable homeland for our children, great-grandchildren and the generations to come.”

There have been a number of killings in Anambra State since Soludo took over the reins, which have been ascribed in part to the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

IPOB leaders, on the other hand, have denied responsibility for the atrocities, particularly the Monday sit-at-home instruction.

