Soludo confirms arrest of Ifeanyi Ubah aides’ suspected killers

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Friday, confirmed the arrest of gunmen who killed aides of the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, in the state.

Soludo confirmed the development during his visit to Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka local government area of the state.

Enugwu-Ukwu is the same community where the criminals carried out the dastardly act a few weeks ago.

Read also:What is the nation doing to prevent the next flooding? Soludo warns of imminent humanitarian crisis

Ubah, who narrowly escaped in his bullet-proof car, lost four security aides and two personal assistants during the attack.

The governor revealed that security agents are on the trail of other suspects.

He said: “Three weeks ago, it was in this same community that some elements choose to attack Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. I want to tell you that we have arrested a number of those involved in that attack. We are still on the trail of the remaining people.

“We will not let people like that define who we are. This is Anambra State, and we are peaceful people. We must embrace peace, even in the coming election. Anambra is peaceful, Anambra is safe.

“We have chased away bad elements in the state. The pockets of crime you hear of are just a small number of the bad elements left. They will not disappear in one night, even in civilised places. There are still few bad elements.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now