Soludo congratulates Tinubu, renews call for Kanu’s release

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Tuesday congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in last month’s elections.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor also renewed the call for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He insisted that Kanu was an important stakeholder in the efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the South-East.

Soludo declared that his administration was ready to collaborate with the Federal Government to achieve a high standard of development in Anambra State.

The governor said: “Let me congratulate the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his election. Nigeria is the winner, and I am confident that a better future lies ahead of us, congratulations to all Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Northern groups reject Igbo leaders’ push for Kanu’s release

“We pledge to collaborate and partner with you and the federal government for the development of Anambra State and Nigeria. This is the only country that we call ours and we must make it work.

“In this regard, may I repeat my previous calls and hereby request our president-elect to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately after swearing-in (that is, if he is not released before then).

“We need him around the table as an important stakeholder in discussions about healing and sustainable peace in the south-east. Elections and partisan politics are over, and we should all now focus 100 percent of our time on delivering good governance to our people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now